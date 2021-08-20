VIDEO: Rapper H.D., Who Went Viral for Sounding Like Jay-Z, Signs with Def Jam

*Brooklyn rapper H-D, who went viral for sounding exactly like Jay-Z (see video above), appears to have signed with Def Jam Recordings according to his pics and video posted Wednesday to his social media pages.

He shared a video of him signing paperwork on Instagram, while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group. “Deal signed,” he wrote to his 94,000 followers. “Everyone within my circle made this possible. Love you all. What a beautiful moment. @universalmusicgroup @defjam + @noahsheer Varick Street + Complas Music Group. Beautiful thing.”

H-D’s first brush with viral fame came in late 2019 when folks notice how much he sounded like JAY-Z, who served as Def Jam president between 2005 and 2007 and released albums on the label from 1997 until 2007. H-D’s song “Ghetto Sunday” has since racked up over five million views on YouTube, with a further 500,000 Spotify streams, notes HipHopDX.com.

In another IG post, H-D thanked his family and management team for helping his career. “I never thought I would have been here right now,” he admitted. “This moment don’t feel real, and without you guys, this moment wouldn’t feel authentic – it wouldn’t be real. So this moment isn’t just for me, it’s for every one of you who has contributed to me being here right now in this moment.”

He continued, “‘Cause there’s been many times I’ve second-guessed myself. I didn’t know, I didn’t understand, but I understood what sacrifices need to be taken. With the help of my mom and family and managers, everybody contributed to this one thing. Toast to you guys.”