Amber Rose’s Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Confesses to Cheating on Her with 12 Women [WATCH]

*Amber Rose’s boyfriend of three years, music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, has admitted to cheating on her with at least 12 women.

His confession comes after the SlutWalk founder took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to put him on blast for creeping with multiple women. Edwards appeared on Instagram Live with DJ Big Von to discuss the drama, saying Amber “had enough.”

When asked about his initial response after Rose’s called him out on social media, Edwards said, “I thought, ‘S—, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously.”

He added, “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But…I like women.”

“At the end I don’t think anybody can be happy or successful if you’re not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…” he continued. “It’s just who I am, and it’s not how she wants to be loved.”

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Amber Rose Blasts Boyfriend of 3 Years for Cheating on Her with 12 Women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG VON (@bigvon)

Edwards said Rose “tried to put up with it and look the other way,” but “she couldn’t, and I’m not mad at her.”

“I know that I could stop [cheating],” he said. “I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

We previously reported that Rose said she’s “tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes.”

“All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him,” continued Rose. “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f— him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

Rose went on to say that she will not expose the women who are cheating with her man.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are.”

“As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done,” she went on, implying that the couple has split.

In a follow-up post, she also called out her mother, posting, “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f–k out of my life too. On my kids.”

Rose shares 22-month-old son Slash Electric with Edwards. She shares 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor with ex Wiz Khalifa.