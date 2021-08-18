Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Amber Rose Blasts Boyfriend of 3 Years for Cheating on Her with 12 Women

By Ny MaGee
Alexander “AE” Edwards (L) and Amber Rose / Getty Images North America

*Amber Rose hit up social media on Wednesday to put her baby daddy on blast for cheating. 

The former stripper turned Slutwalk founder claims her boyfriend of nearly three years, Alexander “AE” Edwards, has been cheating on her with at least 12 women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote in a series of Instagram Stories Wednesday. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway.”

“I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever,” she added.

Rose went on to say that she will not expose the women who are cheating with her man. 

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are.”

“As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done,” she went on, implying that the couple has split.

In a follow-up post, she also called out her mother, posting, “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f–k out of my life too. On my kids.”

And there you have it!

Sounds like Amber is beyond hurt and fed up!

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

