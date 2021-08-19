<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Hey there Trekkies, the second season of Star Trek: Lower Deck has made its way to Paramount+!

Episodes were renewed ahead of season threes release date. Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), the animated comedy series focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. This season centers around the Starfleet support crew.

“A Different World” alum Dawnn Lewis plays Captain Freeman, an ethical, intelligent, and adventurous leader who cares about protecting her team and upholding Starfleet ideals while balancing her relationship with Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) her rebellious daughter.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Lewis about the mother-daughter dynamic, “A Different World” alumni, and more.

Cole: How will the dynamic between Freeman and Beckett grow this season?

Lewis: Beckett Mariner showing up on the ship created a shift in Freeman’s workspace and after being exposed as her mother, it created a space for them to try and do better…[Neither one of the] characters want to always be at odds with each other, so this is an opportunity for things to change.

Cole: What alumni from “A Different World” would you love to see appear on this series?

Lewis: Rest his soul, but I would’ve loved to see Lou Myers appear on the show. I would’ve loved to see Mr. Gaines in the commissary on the Starship or running the Starship nightclub.

Cole: What can fans expect this season?

Lewis: The animation is mind-blowing in this series – from the soundtrack to the attention-to-detail. You’re going to see a lot of battles and interpersonal changes with the characters as they’re on a journey to find themselves. We’re starting to pull back more layers this season and it’s such a good time.

All aboard “Star Trek: Lower Decks” currently streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes airing every Thursday!