President of Clark Atlanta Responds After Hundreds of Dormitory Students Displaced

*The president of Clark Atlanta University has issued a statement about the hundreds of students who arrived on campus to find their dorms still under construction.

According to a Black Enterprise report, “80% of student dorms were prepared for freshman and upper-class students on move-in day, 20% of students who’d been assigned to dorms weren’t able to move in due to delayed renovations,” the outlet writes.

“Move-in week is a special time for students and their families at any university and it is our responsibility here at Clark Atlanta University to ensure we are ready to receive our scholars during that time. It is also our job to ensure our scholars and parents have an enjoyable experience and are excited to begin and continue their academic journey,” George French Jr. said in a statement.

THEE Clark Atlanta University pic.twitter.com/NOodXKy7v6 — Typical Millennial (@A6thSense) July 23, 2021

The statement goes on to note that… ”We have taken the following measures to rectify challenges to students and parents.”

The following was also outlined in the statement:

Adversely affected students will receive a full 50% discount refund of the entire current semester room fee.

Construction crews are working around the clock to complete renovations.

We have secured off-campus housing and hotel accommodations for families at several

Metropolitan Atlanta hotels within 15 minutes of campus until dorm rooms are ready for occupancy. Parking is also included.

CAU staff is housed at alternative housing locations to assist families.

The university has incurred the costs for rooms, parking and shuttle service to transport students to and from campus for activities and meals.

“Again, we cannot apologize enough for this unfortunate incident,” French Jr. stated. “Please know that we remain diligent in addressing the issues that caused this challenge. Given my understanding that the university experienced a similar housing incident some years ago, my team is engaging both formative and summative assessment approaches and revamping key processes to ensure this type of issue will not occur again. To be clear, I insist that CAU continue to establish a campus culture of excellence, accountability, and service. Thank you for your consideration and prayerful continued support of Clark Atlanta University.”

