Future Tells Son, 8, His Mom Brittni Mealy is a ‘Hoe’ in Texts

*Rapper Future allegedly sent his 8-year-old son disturbing text messages about the boy’s mother Brittni Mealy.

As reported by MadameNoire, on Tuesday, Mealy uploaded screenshots of a conversation between her son and Future, and it read:

Future: Tell your mom

Son: Tell my mom what

Future: Buy you some clothes

Son: Dad

Future: You’re mother is a h**!

Mealy then threatened to release damaging recordings.

“[That’s] definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DON’T WANT THESE RECORDINGS POSTED!” she shared on her Instagram story. “On GAWD YOU SAID IT. THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children. Haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same state.”

Mealy claims the hip-hop is wildin’ out because she refuses to have sex with him.

“Petty cause someone don’t want to be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!”

She added, “I have been soooo nice and calm I’m tired now!! But I’m chill! I do not play about my kids. I’m a mother first and always. Always go stand up for mine!”

Future’s mother chimed in with a post of her own and accused Brittni of “turning to social media for attention.” Check out her IG message below.

Mealy previously put Future on blast for disrupting their son’s birthday party last year.

“Who tf tell a 8 year old f*** him and he will shoot up his mom n**** a real b****,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Don’t come back begging like yo a** always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight.”