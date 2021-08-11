Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He Refuses to Help His Mother Financially

By Ny MaGee
Quentin Tarantino (Getty)
*Quentin Tarantino made a childhood promise to himself that once he made it big in Hollywood, he wouldn’t give a penny of his fortune to his mother. 

Speaking to The Moment podcast with “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman, the “Pulp Fiction” director noted that his mother tried to crush filmmaking aspirations at a young age, per Yahoo News.  Tarantino said he was often reprimanded by teachers for writing scripts in class, and when his mother found out about it, she snapped. 

“My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-ability,” he told Koppelman, adding that his mom “was bitching at me about [writing screenplays]… and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s— is over.'”

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Wanted to Direct ‘Luke Cage’ Movie with Laurence Fishburne

He continued, “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘Okay lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’ “

Tarantino went on to say that the only time he helped his mother out financially was when she got into a jam with the IRS.

“But no house. No Cadillac,” he said.

“There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” he added. “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

You can listen to the full conversation via the audio player above.

What do you think of Tarantino refusing to help his mother financially? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

