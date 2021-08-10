Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Hulu Drops Teaser for New ‘Dopesick’ Series About Opioid Crisis [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Hulu has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming drama “Dopesick,” which deep dives into America’s opioid epidemic.

Michael Keaton stars in the series, and also serves as executive producer. The teaser trailer premiered Friday during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour. As reported by PEOPLE, the eight-episode miniseries, created by Danny Strong, is based on the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”

Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Hoogenakker round out the cast. Check out the trailer below.

During Hulu’s TCA panel last week, Dawson noted that she’s had “family members and people in the community who I’ve seen suffer and whose lives have generationally been impacted now from opioid addiction.”

The actress said she was struck by “the ease with which it was just brought into their lives and how destructive it was.” 

“I think what Rosario said, the way she expressed it was perfect because that maybe was a shocker to me, the ease with which it became an epidemic, kind of knocked me out, you know, it seems almost too simple, that this happened this way,” Keaton added. 

He continued, “I’m reading and thinking, ‘Well, are we really just too on the head?’ and then you have to read Beth Macy’s book and start to do any kind of research than you realize this is not exaggerated in the slightest, but that’s the expression — that’s the thing for me, the ease with which all this happened was sickening.” 

“To have the ability to tell these real people’s tales – I think is going to bring humanity to a situation that unfortunately has seen a lot of inhumanity,” Dawson said of the series.

“Dopesick” premieres Oct. 13 on Hulu.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

