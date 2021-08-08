Sunday, August 8, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Woman (Delia Johnson) Executed on Crowded NYC Street After Attending Friend’s Funeral | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Delia Johnson - crown-heights-shooting-min
Delia Johnson shooting caught on video

*Life is short, and no one can predict the events that lie before us. Today, a family is mourning the loss of a 42-year-old #Brooklyn mom.

An #NYC surveillance video shows the disturbing footage of the victim being executed on a crowded street in #CrownHeights. A woman quickly approached the victim, identified as #DeliaJohnson, and then shot her in the back of the head and again in her leg as she collapsed. The shooter quickly ran for cover and left the scene in a white SUV.

Police believe the murder was premeditated, as an unreleased extended video shows the suspect hanging around the area long before the shooting and her being handed something by a male behind her back before Delia’s slaying.

“She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened,” said Delia’s brother, Mathis Johnson. “It was horrible. That lady executed my sister.”

Mathis believes the attacker may have followed his sister from the funeral earlier in the day…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mexico Slaps U.S. Gun Manufacturers with $10 Billion Lawsuit Over ‘Deadly Flood’ of Weapons

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleDarnelle Beckford Gets Real About Epilepsy And Other Limitations in His New Book
Next articleKorean Chicken Chain Picks Very Black Location: South Central
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO