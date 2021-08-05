Yummy Yummy! Pickle-Flavored Doritos Are Back by Popular Demand

*#Doritos lovers, we have news for you! The fan-favorite Tangy Pickle flavored chips are back by popular demand. But that’s not all… the chip brand has also released a new flavor — #TangyRanch.⁠

⁠

For a limited time only, fans can find the chips in stores nationwide. The Tangy Pickle flavor, which made its debut last summer, offers a bold, salty, and tangy flavor. On the other hand, the Tangy Ranch chips are said to be a “delicious combination of the classic Doritos crunch paired with the savory tastes of ranch seasoning.”⁠

⁠

“Perfect for the adventurous snacker, this exciting new flavor fuses the familiar with the unique to offer Doritos fans the bold taste they have been searching for,” the company said in a press release.⁠

⁠

Doritos is also releasing its Twisted Lime Tortilla Chips later this month.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Deon Cole Talks Powerful New Film About Homelessness & Answers Some Naughty Questions | WATCH