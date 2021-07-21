Video: What’s With These Viral TikTok Leggings?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We have come to a time in our nation's history when a pair of leggings on Amazon have gone viral because they appear to magically enhance and uplift a challenged booty. White girls are rejoicing.

Forget Jeff Bezos going to the edge of space for several minutes Tuesday. The biggest news out of Amazon are the Seasum high waist yoga pants that, thanks to several TikTok users showing before and after videos, have become a must-have for anyone looking to accentuate their arse.

They first gained TikTok traction last November when user Lauren Wolfe made a video showing off how they enhanced her derriere. “My butt does not look like this in other leggings,” she said as she turned to show the camera the difference. “Get these leggings.”

What elevates them to magical status is the fact that they can apparently make the flattest of butts look implanted. The so-called “butt lift” effect have left TikTok users in shock.

“Oh my god. Okay, please go buy these,” TikTok user Devin Olson said. “Like WHAT?”

Even Lizzo got a pair.



The leggings, now available everywhere in a multitude of knock-offs, are made with a honeycomb texture, high waistband and scrunch to properly accentuate all the right areas. They come in dozens of colors and patterns, and Amazon shoppers note that they typically run true to size. Currently, you can snag the leggings on Amazon in sizes S through XXL for $18.99.