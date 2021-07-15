Thursday, July 15, 2021
Wife of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Charged With Domestic Battery After Allegedly Knocking Out his Tooth (Video)

kalabrya-haskins1
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins’ mug shot

*The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins is charged with domestic battery after allegedly knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him during a disagreement, according to an arrest report obtained by 8NewsNow Las Vegas. A piece of his tooth was found on the floor of a room at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where the alleged incident took place on July 3.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 23, told Metro police officers that she and her husband have had verbal arguments in the past, but nothing physical.

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

According to Dwayne’s Instagram and several news articles, the couple was recently engaged at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub at The Venetian.

 

However, Kalabrya told police that they were already married, and planning to celebrate their commitment to each other by renewing their vows, according to statements contained in an arrest report. They were reportedly married on March 19 after dating for about a year and a half. The couple, who lives in Pittsburgh, was in Las Vegas for a wedding with 14 of their friends.

The dispute stemmed from plans for social outings. Kalabrya and her friends were going to a “Magic Mike” show, and Dwayne and his friends were going to Drai’s Beach Club & Nightclub. Instead of waiting for Kalbrya and the others, Dwayne and his friends went without them. When they returned, the fight got physical. Haskins was treated for facial injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Watch below:

Haskins was signed by the Steelers after he was released by the Washington Football Team in December and is the backup for starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He had been drafted by Washington with the No. 15 pick overall in 2019. Haskins set records in his sophomore season at Ohio State, where he threw 50 touchdowns — one of just seven NCAA quarterbacks to do it in a single season.

Haskins-Gondrezick played basketball at Michigan State University. She is the daughter of Grant Gondrezick and Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick, and her sister Kysre was the fourth overall pick in last year’s WNBA draft, playing for the Indiana Fever.

She has posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3.

