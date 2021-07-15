Kraft Teams with Van Leeuwen to Create Limited Edition Mac and Cheese Ice Cream [VIDEO]

*Kraft has partnered with New York-based company Van Leeuwen to develop Macaroni-and-Cheese flavored ice cream.

According to reports, the limited-edition product was made with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. The ice cream launched on Wednesday and is already sold out, said Kraft.

“Looks like our ultra cool collab was too hot for our servers to handle,” Kraft Macaroni & Cheese wrote in a Twitter post. “So sit back, make a box of mac & chill. We’ll have our store back online soon.”

READ MORE: LeBron James and Arsenio Hall Chat About LA, CP3, Bronny, Early Playoff Exit, Guillermo and More (Video)

Here’s a review of the product from Eatery:

Upon taking the first bite, I was hooked. Half of the pint had disappeared by the time I looked up, and I have no regrets. The cheese powder combines with Van Leeuwen’s rich base, made with milk, cream, and sugar, to produce a buttery flavor that’s only slightly cheesy. It doesn’t exactly evoke a bowl of macaroni and cheese in terms of texture, thankfully, but the flavor is strikingly similar. It’s lightly funky, and more complex than the classic blue-box dinner. It’s one of those foods that’s so uniquely compelling that you’re going to be confused while eating it, but definitely won’t want to stop.

The seemingly weird combination of cheese powder and ice cream works because its ingredients are really not all that different from what you’d typically pair Kraft’s cheese powder with. Macaroni and cheese is already made with milk and cream, and many recipes for the dish call for a little bit of sugar — a tablespoon or so — to balance out all that tangy dairy. Salty-sweet is an unbeatable flavor combination, and that’s exactly what’s going on here. The only thing that’s absent is the noodles, and they are absolutely not missed.

TASTE TEST: The first reviews are in for the newly released macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream! Our team gives it a try. Would you? pic.twitter.com/oat8k9ojTv — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 15, 2021

After the website crashed, folks vying to get their hands on the sweet treat expressed their frustrations on social media that servers couldn’t keep up with demand.

“WHO WOULD’VE THOUGHT#NationalMacAndCheeseDay WOULD BREAK THE INTERNET⁣,” Kraft wrote on Instagram.

The company describes the product as a “cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream,” Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a news release. “That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.”

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has not said whether the ice cream flavor would come back.