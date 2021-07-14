LeBron James and Arsenio Hall Chat About LA, CP3, Bronny, Early Playoff Exit, Guillermo and More (Video)

*LeBron James stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where talk show legend Arsenio Hall is pinch-hitting for the week.

The focus at one point turned to Kimmel’s on-set better half, Guillermo, who James said did a lot to help him focus during his multitude of NBA playoff runs.

Watch below:

Below is the full interview, which covered James’ thought about being in Los Angeles, watching the NBA Finals from home, his friendship with Chris Paul, CP3 being at the birth of his son Bryce Maximus, his son Bronny being on the cover of Sports Illustrated, his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” working with Don Cheadle, his relationship with his mom, and blowing off Guillermo for years.