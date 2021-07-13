90’s Soul Singers Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister and Donell Jones Form Supergroup ‘The Chi’

*Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister, and Donell Jones, three of the biggest names in R&B music in the 90s and 00s, are forming a “supergroup.”

The Chicago natives announced that they are forming a new singing outfit called The Chi.

In a post shared on Facebook, Jones said: “New R&B Group ‘The Chi’ @carlthomasnow, @davehollister @donnelljonesforever. Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest.”

Hollister added in a post shared on his Facebook: The voices finally coming together to give your ears and hearts what you’ve been waiting for…we started talking about this in 2009 and now the time has finally come….Brothas I count it an honor and privilege to Rep home with you both! LETS GO!”

As reported by Soul Tracks, fans know Thomas for his big hits “I Wish” and “Summer Rain,” and Jones topped the charts with “Where I Wanna Be” and “U Know What’s Up,” while Hollister is best known for being a member of the group Blackstreet before his successful solo career.

Meanwhile, Hip-Hop icon Too $hort has revealed that a new rap supergroup is on the horizon consisting of himself, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40.

As reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.

“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast.

“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.