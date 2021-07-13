CBS Taps Cedric the Entertainer to Host 2021 Emmys [VIDEO]

*Cedric the Entertainer has been tapped by CBS to host the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. The live ceremony will be held in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angels with a limited audience.

Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart are returning to executive produce. The duo EP’d the virtual 2020 Emmys on ABC, with Hamish Hamilton directing it, per Deadline. The ceremony will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Cedric made a video announcement of his hosting the show. You can watch it below.

This marks Cedric the Entertainer’s first time hosting the Emmys. He has previously emceed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

The awards show could bring new viewers to Cedric’s “The Neighborhood,” as the comedy series kicks off CBS’ Monday lineup the night after the Emmys ceremony.

“Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives,” said Jack Sussman, EVP, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming for CBS. “Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry’s top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer.”

“Cedric the Entertainer has been a wonderful friend to the Television Academy and our Foundation, and we are thrilled that he will bring his unique comedic perspective to the Emmy ceremony and telecast that marks our return to celebrating nominees and presenters live and in-person,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Academy.

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards will live stream July 13, at 8:30 AM PT on Emmys.com.