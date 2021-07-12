Monday, July 12, 2021
HomeNews
News

Wendy Osefo Talks Clashing with ‘RHOP’ Co-star Gizelle Bryant

By Ny MaGee
0

Dr. Wendy
Dr. Wendy Osefo via Twitter

*“The Real Housewives of the Potomac” star Wendy Osefo is speaking out about being “blindsided” by the messy actions of co-star Gizelle Bryant.

“There were a lot of dynamic shifts, so there’s people who I didn’t think I would be besties with, who I’m besties with,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “And there’s people who I thought I’ll be besties with that I’m not.”

Osefo, 37, said fellow castmate Bryant, 50, “disappointed” her the most while filming Season 6. The women clashed after Bryant “brought up cheating rumors regarding Osefo’s husband Eddie, causing Osefo to say Bryant proved rumors she’d had heard about her former pal true,” Page Six writes.

READ MORE: ‘I’m Over It’: Monique Samuels Quits ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [VIDEO]

“Everything is true” Osefo told “ET.” “And I wanted to let her know that I see her for exactly what and who she is … the wool has been pulled off of my eyes.”

Bryant, meanwhile, appears to be unfazed by her fallout with Osefo. 

“I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it,” Bryant told E! News. “I want Wendy to be a viewer this season because I think she was thinking a lot of things happened that didn’t.”

Bryant knows a thing or two about cheating… as she and her husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, filed for divorce in 2009 after he allegedly had an affair. The two are accused of rekindling their romance in 2019 for the sake of Giselle’s storyline on RHOP, but they called it quits again amid more cheating rumors.

Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of the Potomac” premiered July 11 on Bravo.

Previous articleWendy Williams Catches Heat from Mother of Slain TikTok Star [VIDEO]
Next articleTODAY’s SNAP: Will Smith and A Woman Not Named Jada – Look!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO