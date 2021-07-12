Wendy Osefo Talks Clashing with ‘RHOP’ Co-star Gizelle Bryant

*“The Real Housewives of the Potomac” star Wendy Osefo is speaking out about being “blindsided” by the messy actions of co-star Gizelle Bryant.

“There were a lot of dynamic shifts, so there’s people who I didn’t think I would be besties with, who I’m besties with,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “And there’s people who I thought I’ll be besties with that I’m not.”

Osefo, 37, said fellow castmate Bryant, 50, “disappointed” her the most while filming Season 6. The women clashed after Bryant “brought up cheating rumors regarding Osefo’s husband Eddie, causing Osefo to say Bryant proved rumors she’d had heard about her former pal true,” Page Six writes.

“Everything is true” Osefo told “ET.” “And I wanted to let her know that I see her for exactly what and who she is … the wool has been pulled off of my eyes.”

Bryant, meanwhile, appears to be unfazed by her fallout with Osefo.

“I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it,” Bryant told E! News. “I want Wendy to be a viewer this season because I think she was thinking a lot of things happened that didn’t.”

Bryant knows a thing or two about cheating… as she and her husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, filed for divorce in 2009 after he allegedly had an affair. The two are accused of rekindling their romance in 2019 for the sake of Giselle’s storyline on RHOP, but they called it quits again amid more cheating rumors.

Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of the Potomac” premiered July 11 on Bravo.