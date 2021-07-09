Tiffany Haddish Recalls Telling Nicolas Cage About Her First Orgasm While Watching ‘Face/Off’ [VIDEO]

*Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she had her first orgasm as a teenager while watching Nicolas Cage in “Face/Off”.

When she finally met the actor on the set of their upcoming movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” she shared the story with him in an effort to break the ice.

Speaking to NPR’s “It’s Been A Minute,” the actress explained she had been filming with the screen legend and he was growing uncomfortable by the awkwardness between them.

“You could tell he was getting irritated,” she said, “and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something.’ He was like ‘You? Tiffany Haddish? Intimidated?’ I was like ‘I have to tell you this story man! And once I tell you this story it’ll be fine.’ So I tell him this story — and everything was fine.”

Haddish recalled being age 17 and she and a date were in the back of a near-empty cinema in 1997 watching Cage’s film “Face/Off” when they started to make out.

“Nobody else was in the theater really, it was just us in the back of the theatre, and we started to make out and stuff… and it was my first time being fiddled with, I will say it like that.”

“And as I was achieving a, um, momentous moment, that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes, and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes — super big. And that was my first ‘Big O’.”

“So now I’m standing across from this man, with those same big ol’ eyeballs… and they’re looking at me in real life in real time. And all I can think about is the guy I went to the movies with, and how we were making out, and then that feeling, and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him, and there he is looking at me…” she explained, describing quite vividly how her brain was melting down into the inevitable question of: “should we be doing it right now?”

“It was just like ‘Ugh I have to tell him this story so it can go away.'”

After she shared the story with Cage, “he laughed super hard,” said Haddish, before telling her that his first wife, actress Patricia Arquette, had a similar story.

“He goes, ‘You know, my first wife, she saw me in a movie and she said she was going to marry me, and we ended up getting married,'” she said.

“I said, ‘Yeah well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, okay?'” she recounted. “I’m just letting you know that there’s a thought that’s been running through my mind, and it’s keeping me from doing my job.”

“But now that I’ve told you, I think this is going to be just fine.”

Watch Tiffany tell it in the clip above.