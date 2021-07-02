Friday, July 2, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Police - Police Abuse

Cop Being Filmed Thought He Could Do This to Prevent Video from Being Posted. It Went Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Sgt. David Shelby
Sgt. David Shelby tries to hide behind Taylor Swift song

*When several bystanders began filming a sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation on the Alameda County courthouse steps in Oakland this week, the officer thought he had the perfect way to prevent them from sharit on YouTube. He pulled out his phone and started blasting Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit, “Blank Space,” thinking that any copyrighted song in a video would automatically be rejected by YouTube.

YouTube’s automated copyright system detects and removes unauthorized protected material from being uploaded to the Internet.

After the bystanders asked the officer if they were having a dance party, the deputy — identified by local media as Sgt. David Shelby — said, “You can record all you want, I just know it can’t be posted on YouTube.”

One of the filming bystanders, James Burch and his organization — the Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project, which seeks to hold local police departments accountable — posted the video anyway. By Friday morning, not only was the footage still up, but it had more than 110,000 views.

“The officer was trying to be a little smart, and it kind of backfired,” Sgt. Ray Kelly, a sheriff’s office spokesman, told The Washington Post. “Instead of censoring it, it made it go viral.”

Watch below:

Previous articleJanet Hubert Calls Out Phylicia Rashad for Celebrating Bill Cosby’s Release from Prison
Next articleIdris Elba Admits He Has ‘Massive Anger Tantrums’ While Sparring with Wife Sabrina Dhowre
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO