Wednesday, June 23, 2021
HomeEntertainmentSports
Sports

‘A Different World’ Was Almost Different Because of Sinbad’s Audition Lie

By Fisher Jack
0

Sinbad - A Different World
Photo-Poster: NBC

*Could anyone picture A Different World without Sinbad?

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Reunion Road Trip, comedian Sinbad made an interesting confession to his former co-stars. Apparently, Sinbad–who played Coach Walter Oakes in the series–lied during his initial audition and, as a result, almost didn’t make in onscreen! It turns out Sinbad was initially auditioning to be a warm-up comic for the audience. However, the executive was adamant about having someone who had experience doing that specific line of comedy, and Sinbad led them to believe he had such experience. The comedian recalled:

“I heard that they were looking for a comic to warm up the audience. I had never warmed up a studio audience. So, I was lying.”
Upon getting the audition, however, Sinbad took his little white lie a bit too far. He added,

“I’m doing well, and then I said I warmed up Magnum, P.I. And that’s outdoors, no studio audience.” As a result, the executive realized Sinbad was lying and was allegedly ready to send him packing. However, Sinbad revealed that comedian Bill Cosby actually vouched for him, saying:

“[Bill] Cosby said no. So, he said, ‘This man should be on TV.’ I said, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen.’” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Nikole Hannah-Jones Refuses UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Job Without Tenure [Report]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleCandace Owens and Kimberly Klacik Are Sparring Over Who is the Biggest Grifter
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO