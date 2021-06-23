‘A Different World’ Was Almost Different Because of Sinbad’s Audition Lie

*Could anyone picture A Different World without Sinbad?

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Reunion Road Trip, comedian Sinbad made an interesting confession to his former co-stars. Apparently, Sinbad–who played Coach Walter Oakes in the series–lied during his initial audition and, as a result, almost didn’t make in onscreen! It turns out Sinbad was initially auditioning to be a warm-up comic for the audience. However, the executive was adamant about having someone who had experience doing that specific line of comedy, and Sinbad led them to believe he had such experience. The comedian recalled:

“I heard that they were looking for a comic to warm up the audience. I had never warmed up a studio audience. So, I was lying.”

Upon getting the audition, however, Sinbad took his little white lie a bit too far. He added,

“I’m doing well, and then I said I warmed up Magnum, P.I. And that’s outdoors, no studio audience.” As a result, the executive realized Sinbad was lying and was allegedly ready to send him packing. However, Sinbad revealed that comedian Bill Cosby actually vouched for him, saying:

“[Bill] Cosby said no. So, he said, ‘This man should be on TV.’ I said, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen.’” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

