Paris Jackson Says Her Famous Family ‘Doesn’t Accept Homosexuality’

*Paris Jackson sat down with Willow Smith for a wide-ranging conversation on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, where she shared her coming out story and how her family reacted.

The 23-year-old is allegedly the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She explained that her “very religious” loved ones are not down with same-sex relations.

“I’m still kind of figuring it out,” Paris said. “My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don’t talk about it, and it’s not really accepted. I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion.”

“Right now,” she continued, “I’m at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion … like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn’t my business.”

Paris went on to explain, “As long as I’m me, I can be more feminine, I can be more tomboy; I can do whatever as long as it feels like me,” she said.

The singer/actress told PEOPLE in August: “I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits. Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize. … We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Willow, she discussed her mother Debbie who she reunited with as a teenager.

“Getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes. … We look a lot alike. … It’s just cool having her as a friend. It’s very chill, which I love. That’s the perfect word to describe it,” Paris explained to Willow.

Watch her full conversation on Red Table Talk via the clip above.