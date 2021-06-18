Friday, June 18, 2021
HomeNews
News

Paris Jackson Says Her Famous Family ‘Doesn’t Accept Homosexuality’

By Ny MaGee
0

paris-jackson

*Paris Jackson sat down with Willow Smith for a wide-ranging conversation on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, where she shared her coming out story and how her family reacted. 

The 23-year-old is allegedly the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She explained that her “very religious” loved ones are not down with same-sex relations. 

“I’m still kind of figuring it out,” Paris said. “My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don’t talk about it, and it’s not really accepted. I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion.”

READ MORE: Paris Jackson Lands Guest Starring Role on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

“Right now,” she continued, “I’m at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion … like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn’t my business.”

Paris went on to explain, “As long as I’m me, I can be more feminine, I can be more tomboy; I can do whatever as long as it feels like me,” she said.

The singer/actress told PEOPLE in August: “I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits. Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize. … We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Willow, she discussed her mother Debbie who she reunited with as a teenager. 

“Getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes. … We look a lot alike. … It’s just cool having her as a friend. It’s very chill, which I love. That’s the perfect word to describe it,” Paris explained to Willow.

Watch her full conversation on Red Table Talk via the clip above.

Previous articleDrama! Woman Says NBAer Carmelo Anthony Has Been Avoiding Their Premature Babies
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO