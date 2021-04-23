Friday, April 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Paris Jackson Lands Guest Starring Role on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter

*Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, has landed a role on the 10th season of the FX anthology series “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

According to TMZ, Jackson, 23, will appear in at least one episode of the long-running hit show from creator Ryan Murphy. Series franchise star Sarah Paulson and Paris’ alleged godfather Macaulay Culkin are also confirmed for “Double Feature,” along with returning franchise fan favorites Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.

Ryan has teased that the upcoming season will consist of “Two horrifying stories … One season. One by the sea … One by the sand.”

Details about Jackson’s character are still under wraps.

READ MORE: Naomi Campbell’s YouTube Series ‘No Filter’ Welcomes Paris Jackson / WATCH

Earlier this month, Jackson celebrated her 23rd birthday and her brother, Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr., paid tribute to her little sister by posting throwback photos of them together on his Instagram account. 

“It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson. You’ve grown and learned so much and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down,” he wrote.

“I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” he added. “Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!”

Paris celebrated her big day by sharing a video of Prince pushing her on a swing, writing, “Big brother pushing me on the swing like the good ol’ days ? best birthday ever ♥️ thank you to everyone for all the lovely bday wishes.” 

Prince, 24, and Paris allegedly are the oldest children of Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Their younger brother, Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, is 19. Prince and Bigi host a YouTube show with cousin Taj Jackson where they review movies. 

Previous articleJohnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine is Back After Pause to Investigate Blood Clots / VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO