Paris Jackson Lands Guest Starring Role on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

*Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, has landed a role on the 10th season of the FX anthology series “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

According to TMZ, Jackson, 23, will appear in at least one episode of the long-running hit show from creator Ryan Murphy. Series franchise star Sarah Paulson and Paris’ alleged godfather Macaulay Culkin are also confirmed for “Double Feature,” along with returning franchise fan favorites Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.

Ryan has teased that the upcoming season will consist of “Two horrifying stories … One season. One by the sea … One by the sand.”

Details about Jackson’s character are still under wraps.

we had a feeling you might like this. every season of ahs is now streaming on #FXonHulu. https://t.co/PkKRF0dWa2 pic.twitter.com/WTZuRNlbIu — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) March 2, 2020

Earlier this month, Jackson celebrated her 23rd birthday and her brother, Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr., paid tribute to her little sister by posting throwback photos of them together on his Instagram account.

“It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson. You’ve grown and learned so much and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down,” he wrote.

“I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” he added. “Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!”

Paris celebrated her big day by sharing a video of Prince pushing her on a swing, writing, “Big brother pushing me on the swing like the good ol’ days ? best birthday ever ♥️ thank you to everyone for all the lovely bday wishes.”

Prince, 24, and Paris allegedly are the oldest children of Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Their younger brother, Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, is 19. Prince and Bigi host a YouTube show with cousin Taj Jackson where they review movies.