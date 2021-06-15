Tuesday, June 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

John Legend to Drop New Shoe Collection with Sperry This Fall

By Ny MaGee
0

john legend
Getty

*John Legend is speaking out about using his platform to raise awareness about social justice, specifically the passage of voting restrictions in several states across the country. 

“An urgent issue is making sure we actually have a democracy that is accessible to everyone who’s eligible to vote,” Legend said in a new interview with Footwear News. “There are a lot of forces out there lying about what happened in the last election and using that as a pretext to take people’s voting rights away and or make it much harder for them to vote with the intent of suppressing their vote. I feel like the most urgent concern for Americans should be, are we going to have a real democracy where we try to make it as accessible as possible for everyone to vote and actually respect the results of those elections?”

Legend has also been an advocate for ending mass incarceration through the FreeAmerica organization he founded in 2014. 

“I’ve gotten involved with a lot of those issues around reforming the criminal justice system,” he added. “That’s something I continue to work on. But I think, honestly, the most urgent priority is are we going to have a democracy or not? And hopefully, all of us who care about the people’s voices being heard in our government, we’ll fight for that.”

READ MORE: OneOf: Music’s Green NFT Hub Launches w/ Whitney Houston, Doja Cat, John Legend & Many More

John+Legend+2019+iHeartRadio+Music+Awards+LHPg66uHPNZl

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Grammy-winning artist touched on working from home amid the pandemic, and home-shooling the two children he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen. 

“I don’t usually write when I’m on tour, so not being on tour means I’ve been more creative,” Legend said. “It means I’ve been writing more songs. It means I’ve been able to engage with creative ideas more. It gave me more time to focus on this [Sperry collaboration]. I think I’ve been more creative during this time than I normally would be because I’m not running around as much.”

Despite the constraints of COVID-19, the R&B crooner was able to team with Sperry over Zoom to design a new shoe collection. 

Here’s more from Footwear News:

Now, he’s preparing for the release of his debut collaboration featuring three distinctive styles due in fall, including the Sperry x John Legend Boat Shoe — Sperry’s first cupsole boat shoe — which is intended to be Legend’s everyday relaxed style. There’s also a 7-eye lace-up Sperry x John Legend Commodore boot designed for his casual weekend wear and a Sperry x John Legend Tall Boot — a 10-eye lace-up with a medial side zipper on a Vibram outsole that can be worn with his designer suits. 

“I’m glad they were willing to do something a little different with us. We tried to tie it to some shapes and soles and styles that they already had, but make it new and fresh, and clearly reflective that it was a collaboration,” Legend said about the Sperry team. 

“I’m always trying to look good for her,” he said of his wife, “and that’s part of my inspiration — just wanting to look good next to her because she’s always going to look good,” Legend explained. “I feel like with all these styles, I feel confident standing in them next to my beautiful wife.”

The release date for Legend’s new shoe line is Sept. 15, and prices will range from $120 to $250 at select retailers and on Sperry.com.

Previous articleTrevor Noah Chronicles Journey, Teases Studio Return in Conversation with Arsenio Hall (Watch)
Next articleCouple from Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ Talk About their New Book, ‘Leap of Faith’ (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO