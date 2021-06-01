OneOf: Music’s Green NFT Hub Launches w/ Whitney Houston, Doja Cat, John Legend & Many More

*MIAMI, FL — OneOf is a new green NFT platform built specifically for the music community. With an aim to break down economic barriers to entry, the platform serves to connect fans and collectors of any level with their favorite artists.

Built on the Tezos blockchain protocol, one of the longest-running Proof of Stake protocols, OneOf’s mission is to be a long-term marketplace that offers crucial solutions for artists and fans eager to explore the exploding world of NFTs. OneOf has been designed to be extremely easy to use and environmentally sustainable: minting an NFT on OneOf using the Tezos blockchain uses over 2 million times less energy than other networks such as Ethereum, and requires the same energy as sending out a tweet. Deeply committed to a sustainable blockchain future, OneOf will also donate a percentage of its platform revenue from every sale to either a charity of the artist’s choice, or an environmental cause partner.

Whitney Houston, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Quincy Jones, John Legend, TLC, Charlie Puth, Jacob Collier, G-Eazy, AURORA, The Kid LAROI, Alesso and more will all release NFTs in the form of collectible music, art, and experiences on the OneOf platform, which will launch to the public in June 2021. Details and timings of these drops will be revealed in the coming weeks. Pre-register and learn more at oneof.com.

“I cannot wait to release my first Juicy Drops collection! However, I want to be mindful of environmental concerns and accessibility to all of my fans before we go live. Happy to now be working with OneOf who is addressing both of these issues.” -Doja Cat

Leveraging the high throughput and low transaction cost of the Tezos blockchain, OneOf is announcing an industry-first commitment to $0 minting costs for all artists looking to launch NFTs on its platform. Unlike Ethereum minting costs, which can be upwards of $150 per NFT, artists are able to create and price their NFTs on OneOf at affordable price points – even $5 or free – to be accessible to all fans, in addition to headline-making “OneOf One” collectibles. OneOf’s Emerging Artist Spotlight Program will also champion influential new voices through financial and marketing commitments. The initial artists in this program include Laura Mvula, Barbara Doza, Erick The Architect and more to be announced soon.

OneOf reimagines the NFT buying and collecting experience for all music fans, not just crypto-natives. Fans will be able to transact with credit or debit cards in over 135 fiat currencies, in addition to top cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

OneOf was co-founded by tech entrepreneur Lin Dai, digital media executive Joshua James, and music industry veteran Adam Fell, in partnership with Quincy Jones and Quincy Jones Productions. The company has recently completed a $63 million raise in its seed round from prominent tech and music industry veterans including famed VC and environmental activist Bill Tai, Suna Said of Nima Capital, participated by ESG fund Sangha Capital, seasoned tech investor Jack Herrick, Tezos Foundation, Jaeson Ma, founder of East West Ventures and co-founder of 88rising, and others.

“Blockchain has the ability to democratize ownership and bring economic empowerment to both artists and fans,” says Lin Dai, CEO and co-founder of OneOf. “We are building a technology company with an artist-first ethos and eco-conscious mission to help introduce hundreds of millions of non-crypto native users to blockchain through easy and exciting use cases such as NFTs.”

“OneOf is lowering the friction to a more engaging relationship between artists and their communities by leveraging modern technologies,” says Bill Tai, one of the earliest investors in Zoom, Dapper Labs, Canva, Wish.com, Treasure Data and more. “By using Blockchain, meaningful experiences – previously not easy to deliver, can be unlocked on OneOf.”

About OneOf

OneOf is an NFT platform built specifically for the music community to create an environmentally sustainable and artist & fan friendly experience. By implementing the Tezos blockchain protocol, minting an NFT on OneOf’s platform uses over 2 million times less energy than other networks, and for artists and fans, minting, buying and trading costs $0 in blockchain transaction fees.

Lin Dai is the co-founder and CEO of OneOf. An entrepreneur and digital executive with two decades of experience, Lin previously co-founded TAP Network, a blockchain technology company powering white-labeled rewards for major enterprise clients such as Warner Music Group, Uber, and Brave. Prior to TAP, Lin was the CMO of Keek, a mobile video social app with over 75M users worldwide that was taken public in Canada. Lin founded his first company, a social network for teens, out of his dorm room in 1999 and later took it public. He spent over 10 years leading digital initiatives at major media companies such as Alloy (Gossip Girl, Vampire Diaries) and Emmis Communications (Hot97, Power106). Lin is a General Partner at ChainLink Crypto Fund, a fund of funds in the digital currency and blockchain industry.

Joshua James is the co-founder and COO of OneOf. Prior to OneOf, Joshua was the co-founder and CEO of ZIG Media, acquired in 2019 by Media Rights Capital (Billboard, Hollywood Reporter, Dick Clark Productions etc). Joshua founded his first company RiseTech in college. After selling RiseTech to Equity Office Property (now Blackstone), Joshua launched the pioneering live digital music firm Basecamp Productions which partnered with Pearl Jam to launch the groundbreaking Pearl Jam bootleg series. Basecamp was later acquired by Warner Music Group, and Joshua’s clients included Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Linkin Park and Mumford & Sons.

Adam Fell is the co-founder and board member of OneOf, and the President of Quincy Jones Productions. Adam oversees various branches of QJP, such as artist management; licensing and endorsements; live, film, and television production; international joint ventures; and investments. Fell has led early investments for the company in Spotify, Clubhouse, Community, Uber, Wayfair, Snowflake and many others. Fell was also an Executive Producer of the Netflix original release, QUINCY, which won the African-American Film Critics Association award for Best Documentary, the Black Film Critics award for Best Documentary, two Critics Choice awards, and a Grammy award in the category of Best Music Film, amongst others. Beyond his leadership at QJP, Fell has been a featured speaker at various events, such as the Goldman Sachs “Music is in the Air” Conference, and the late Alan Krueger’s Music Industry Research Association (MIRA) Conference. Fell also serves on the international Advisory Board of the Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as the Advisory Board of There With Care, a foundation that provides support for families facing critical illness.

source: Chris Taillie – shorefire.com