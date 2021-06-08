Tuesday, June 8, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Girl’s Impersonation of ‘Good Morning America’s’ Robin Roberts Goes Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

little girl impersonates robin roberts
Rosie White’s latest impersonation is of “GMA’s” Robin Roberts

*She’s already gone viral for her impersonations of Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, 5-year-old Rosie is back at it with her latest ode to famous black women: an impersonation of “Good Morning America” host, Robin Roberts.

Kenya White of Detroit filmed her daughter’s latest tribute on June 1, with the adorable one-minute impersonation taking in key moments from the newscaster’s career.

Mom told Storyful that Rosie, “does videos all the time portraying famous black women. It was her idea to pay homage to Mrs. Robin Roberts because she has a beautiful smile and Rosie says she’s pretty.”

Watch her Robin Roberts impersonation below:

Previous articleCameroon: Public Anger As Officials Misappropriate Part Of $382 Million IMF Covid-19 Loan 
Next articleJuneteenth-Sip and Savor Virtually with LA’s Top African American Chefs
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO