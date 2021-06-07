Full Video of Texas Mom Posing as Her 13-Year-Old Daughter at Middle School to Expose Lax Security

*A Texas mom was arrested for allegedly posing as her 13-year-old daughter during a nearly entire day of middle school, all in an attempt to expose the school’s lax security.

Casey Garcia, 30, dressed as the teen – complete with a hoodie, backpack and facemask – and blended in with students at the unnamed school in San Elizario. Footage showed that no one appeared to notice that she wasn’t her daughter, Julie, until seventh period at the end of the school day, Garcia said in the videos, which were reported by Insider.

“I’ve been here all day, face-to-face with teachers,” she said in one of the videos. “Do I look like a seventh-grader? No? Cool. Awesome.”

In the video, she roams through a school hallway in high-top sneakers, greeting the principal at one point, who appears to have no idea she’s an adult. She also sits in classrooms, eats lunch in the cafeteria and talks to faculty members. For most of the day, the only trouble she encountered was being scolded by a teacher for having her phone out, she said.

Eventually, she was caught and arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing and tampering with government records, according to CBS 12.

In a follow-up video, Garcia claimed the goal of breaching the school was to show that tighter security was needed.

“I don’t think it should have ever gotten this far,” she said. “I’m telling you right now we need better security at our schools — this is what I tried to prove.”

Watch her videos below: