Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Education

Full Video of Texas Mom Posing as Her 13-Year-Old Daughter at Middle School to Expose Lax Security

By EURPublisher01
0

texas mom poses as her middle school daughter
Casey Garcia, 30, was arrested for criminal trespassing after posing as her 13-year-old daughter and attending an entire day of classes at her middle school

*A Texas mom was arrested for allegedly posing as her 13-year-old daughter during a nearly entire day of middle school, all in an attempt to expose the school’s lax security.

Casey Garcia, 30, dressed as the teen – complete with a hoodie, backpack and facemask – and blended in with students at the unnamed school in San Elizario. Footage showed that no one appeared to notice that she wasn’t her daughter, Julie, until seventh period at the end of the school day, Garcia said in the videos, which were reported by Insider.

“I’ve been here all day, face-to-face with teachers,” she said in one of the videos. “Do I look like a seventh-grader? No? Cool. Awesome.”

In the video, she roams through a school hallway in high-top sneakers, greeting the principal at one point, who appears to have no idea she’s an adult. She also sits in classrooms, eats lunch in the cafeteria and talks to faculty members. For most of the day, the only trouble she encountered was being scolded by a teacher for having her phone out, she said.

Eventually, she was caught and arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing and tampering with government records, according to CBS 12.

In a follow-up video, Garcia claimed the goal of breaching the school was to show that tighter security was needed.

“I don’t think it should have ever gotten this far,” she said. “I’m telling you right now we need better security at our schools — this is what I tried to prove.”

Watch her videos below:

Previous articleFlorida Man Throws Baby at Cops After Vehicle Chase, Authorities Say (Watch)
Next articleKatt Williams Tells Comics ‘There Is No Cancel Culture’ [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO