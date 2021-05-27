Venus Williams Teams with K-Swiss for New ‘Glow Up’ Collection

*K-Swiss and Venus Williams have teamed once again for a new collection that arrives just in time for the summer.

The tennis champion has partnered with K-Swiss on a new activewear line called The Glow Up collection. The capsule includes matching sets, leggings, shorts, jackets and hoodies, Footwear News reports.

“EleVen by Venus is excited to be collaborating with K-Swiss again on a new, unique capsule collection,” said Williams in the press release. “K-Swiss has been an iconic brand for decades, so I loved creating looks that combine their timeless style with EleVen’s vibrant and sleek designs. With the ‘Glow Up’ collection, we created dynamic outfits that represent confidence, individuality, and versatility so our customers can feel their absolute best, both on and off the court.”

Here’s more from Footwear News:

The capsule also includes two new sneaker iterations. The K-Swiss Ultrashot 3 helps athletes perfect their game with a maximum return on energy return thanks to premium Surge 7.0 midsole technology; the shoe also incorporates 360 Plantar Chassis Support for all-around lateral movement as well as a durable outsole forme with Dragguard 7.0 for grip and traction.

The second shoe reimages the Court Traymore silhouette, creating the perfect off-duty shoe for between matches. Inspire by vintage trainers from the 1970s, the sneaker highlights premium full-grain leather uppers with iridescent accents and co-branding on the tongue.

A pioneer on and off the court, Venus Williams has broken through again and again. In FN’s new cover story, the tennis legend opens about what keeps her motivated, how she’s fighting for equal pay and her new partnership with @KSWISS. Read it here. https://t.co/RTqqF6tYLH pic.twitter.com/nDApophmMF — Footwear News (@FootwearNews) May 17, 2021

“When I think of K-Swiss — from when I was younger until now — I think of classics. It works with everything. It’s based on the California lifestyle, and I’m from California,” Williams told FN. “They’re open to creativity and new ideas. The design is incredible. With all those different aspects, it’s a perfect fit. I love being able to dive in to the archives”

The collection is available now at both k-swiss.com and elevenbyvenuswilliams.com with prices ranging from $69 to $150.