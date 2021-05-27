Thursday, May 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Family of Black Man Who Died in South Carolina Jail to Receive $10M Settlement

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill Black man, died in a South Carolina jail after he was pepper-sprayed and electroshocked with a stun by deputies attempting to forcibly remove him from his cell earlier this year.

Now, the Charleston County council has approved a $10 million settlement for Sutherland’s family and Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano has announced changes to address the safety of mentally ill inmates.

“Our responsibly was the safety of Jamal Sutherland and he died in our facility, so we need to examine that,” Graziano said.

Sutherland, 31, died at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston on January 5. Per MSN, footage shows deputies pepper spraying and tasing him multiple times after he resisted leaving his cell for a bail hearing. He never made it to court, as he was pronounced dead shortly after being roughed up by staffers. 

City officials agreed Tuesday to pay $10 million to his family. Meanwhile, activists want charges brought against the deputies.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Jersey Mike’s Customer Gets Violent, Steals Food Over Wrong Order

“We know that no amount of money will bring their loved one back, but I think this starts the healing process,” Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “This should never happen to anyone ever again. Ever.”

Sutherland was initially being housed at Palmetto Behavioral Health, a mental health and substance abuse center. Deputies were called to the facility to investigate a fight between Sutherland and another patient, during which staffers were injured. According to reports, both men were arrested and Sutherland was booked into jail Jan. 4 on charges of third-degree assault and battery.

The next morning, when deputies arrived to take him to a court appearance, video released by the county of the encounter shows Sutherland appears to resist and he is repeatedly tased after refusing to be handcuffed. The deputies repeatedly ordered him to kneel, and they pepper-sprayed him.

One deputy put his knee on Sutherland’s back for several minutes as he was handcuffed on the floor and saying, “I can’t breathe.” An hour later, he was pronounced dead. 

The deputies involved, Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and detention Deputy Brian Houle were placed on administrative leave with pay.

Mark Peper, an attorney for the Sutherland family, said that the victim had severe schizophrenia and bipolar disorder so he should not have been held in a non-medical portion of the jail. He noted that the video portrayed a “use of force that was so unnecessary and excessive that there are no words.”

After video of Sutherland’s death was released, Sheriff Graziano announced she was terminating Fickett and Houle.

“I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our community,” Graziano said in a statement.

The local prosecutor, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, said her office is investigating to determine whether the deputies should face criminal charges. 

Previous articleHoward University to Honor Chadwick Boseman By Naming College of Fine Arts After Late Actor
Next articleIyanla Vanzant Recalls Complicated Relationship with Daughter Was Similar to First Guest on ‘Fix My Life’ [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO