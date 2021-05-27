Thursday, May 27, 2021
VIDEO: Jersey Mike’s Customer Gets Violent, Steals Food Over Wrong Order

jersey mike's karen
Jersey Mike’s Karen at a shop in Hemet, Calif.

*”Jersey Mike’s Karen” is going viral for her violent meltdown in a Southern California shop when an employee got her order wrong.

The woman is seen on video cursing at a 17-year-old employee and throwing napkins at another worker at a Jersey Mike’s on South Sanderson Avenue in Hemet. She then brazenly steals chips and drinks, as well as the employees’ tip jar.

As the woman is leaving, she shoves the 17-year-old employee out of the door.

Hemet Police say they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

Watch below:

