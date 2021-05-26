Wednesday, May 26, 2021
‘Spiral’ Cast on Acting Alongside Chris Rock | EURexclusiveWatch

By Fahnia Thomas
Spiral

Marisol Nichols and Chris Rock in a scene from SPIRAL (2021)

*”Spiral: From the Book of Saw” starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman is in theaters now. EUR reporter Fahnia Thomas talked to the cast about the ninth edition of the “Saw” horror series.

Q: What was the first horror film you saw that gave you nightmares?

MM: I didn’t see a horror movie that freaked me out when I was a kid. I saw “The Hills Have Eyes” when I was 16, that Alexandre Aja directed – who I’ve worked with a couple of times later in life. That movie F’d me up. It’s not scary but it’s incredibly disturbing and traumatizing. That was the first time I realized what people can get away with in films. Hopefully “Spiral” isn’t quite as upsetting.

Q: How different is Det. William Schenk from Commander Nick Blaine (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)?

MM: “Spiral” was really fun for me because it’s a different kind of energy. William isn’t the coolest character on the block, he’s pretty wide eyed and a slightly goofy kid. He’s figuring it out…by the midpoint of the movie he’s got a good arch. He finally starts to get his rhythm. He puts his sunglasses on and starts to feel good…But for a long time he’s really out of his depth and trying to keep up with Det. Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock). It’s a different kind of character for me, I usually play people who are a little bit more in control. I enjoyed playing somebody a little bit more naive.

*As of this week, it’s grossed over $16 million!

Nichols plays Capt. Angie Garza – Bank’s boss. She shared her thoughts on acting alongside a comedian, her characters position and what horror movies scared her as a kid. CLICK HERE to watch Nichols’s interview.

Bousman shared his thoughts on working with Rock, script rewrites, infusing comedy into the film and what horror movies scared him as a kid. CLICK HERE to watch Bousman’s interview.

“Spiral” is in theaters now. For more details follow @saw | #spiral | spiral.movie

Previous articleDoc Rivers Reflects on George Floyd’s Murder: ‘So Strange We Call it An Anniversary’ (Watch)
Fahnia Thomas

