Los Angeles City Leaders Launch ‘LA for All’ Campaign Against Hate

*LOS ANGELES – City leaders and local artists launched LA for All, a multilingual PSA campaign led by the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department (LA Civil Rights) to share resources for reporting hate crimes and hate incidents, as well as celebrate diversity, belonging and inclusion in Los Angeles.

“LA for All reaffirms what Los Angeles is and can be at our best: a place where everybody belongs and where no one should face discrimination, bigotry, or violence because of who they are, what they look like, who they love, or what they believe,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Our campaign brings our city’s creative spirit, our commitment to human and civil rights, and our rejection of intolerance together under a single banner — and makes sure Angelenos can find resources and support in the face of prejudice and hate.”

The campaign, led by LA Civil Rights, as well as the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) and Department of Public Works (DPW), includes artwork and designs from six local Asian American and Pacific Islander artists, as well as resources for reporting hate crimes and incidents. The campaign comes after a continued rise in reported hate crimes in Los Angeles, including a 114% increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans reported to LAPD in 2020. Hate crimes are up 55% in Los Angeles since 2016 according to LAPD data, and have reached new highs against African Americans, Latinos, the Jewish community, and the LGBTQ community, among others.

LA for All will be rolled out in 12 languages, and will be featured on bus shelters, street light banners, DASH buses, libraries, sanitation trucks, social media and on digital billboards in every terminal of LAX. Download the social media toolkit here.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Vivica A. Fox Admits She Divorced First Husband When She Became Sole Provider in Marriage [VIDEO]

“Today’s LA for All campaign launch during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is especially significant following a year of unprecedented attacks and violence against the AAPI community,” said Councilmember John Lee, who represents the Twelfth District and is one of the co-chairs of the City’s APAHM Committee. “But this campaign is not just about fighting hate of every kind; it is also about uniting to fight for diversity, inclusion, justice, and respect; and to celebrate the rich diversity that makes Los Angeles a truly global city. I’m proud to support this campaign that reminds everyone we all belong.”

“As our official observance of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month during the month of May is soon coming to a close, it is imperative that we continue to invest in meaningful, ongoing efforts to support and celebrate the AAPI community. As we work to build an inclusive, anti-racist Los Angeles, it must start with proclaiming that LA is for all and speaking up emphatically and unequivocally against all forms of hate and violence. I stand in solidarity with the AAPI community today, and every day,” said Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas.

“In the course of the past year, Los Angeles’ reputation as a place that welcomes all has faltered with a staggering rise in hate crimes targeting many of the communities that call this city home,” said Councilmember Nithya Raman. “ As we come out of a year of loss and isolation, many are focused on rebuilding our economy — but we also need to prioritize rebuilding our communities. The LA for All campaign uplifts the vast and vibrant cultures that define the tapestry of our city, and equips Angelenos with tools to stand up against hate, empowering us all to rise to our full potential as a united, inclusive Los Angeles.”

Councilmembers Lee, Raman and Ridley Thomas co-introduced a motion in March calling on the city to “initiate a public messaging campaign, in collaboration with artists from the AAPI communities, against anti-AAPI hate speech.” The motion was passed by the City Council on April 29th.

LA Civil Rights, which was established last year, is taking on hate crime and incident prevention as part of its work. The new department has reached thousands of viewers through its livestream and televised programming on reporting and reducing hate, and has launched a Stop Hate Resource Hub at CivilAndHumanRights.LAcity.org/LAforAll, which includes both government and community resources for victims of hate.

Anyone who has seen or experienced a hate crime or incident can report anonymously to the LAPD at 1-877-ASK-LAPD, or reach a crisis care coordinator by calling 2-1-1, 3-1-1 or visiting www.lavshate.org/report.

“LA for All is more than a campaign, it is a call to action,” said Capri Maddox, Executive Director of the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department, or LA Civil Rights. “Hate crimes in Los Angeles have risen 55% over the past five years, affecting the AAPI community and so many others. This is a crisis we cannot ignore. We must make it clear that Los Angeles will not stand for hate or discrimination, and that we celebrate the diverse mosaic that defines our city.”

“With the LA for All – Art of Belonging initiative, the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) is proud to reaffirm its commitment and dedication to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access by highlighting the art of four Asian Pacific American artists to build a sense of belonging and work towards eliminating discrimination. Arts and culture are essential to enhancing the quality of life for people, and for bringing solidarity to vibrant and resilient communities during times of crisis. We know these images have the power to create positive civic outcomes with the messages encouraged in this campaign to emphasize LA is for Everyone,” said DCA General Manager, Danielle Brazell.

“This campaign is about protecting and safeguarding the values Los Angeles holds most dear: belonging, inclusion, and community. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring our family, friends, and neighbors feel safe in our beautiful City,” said Public Works Commissioner Jessica Caloza and Co-Chair of the APAHM Committee. “Given the diversity of L.A., this also means making sure our resources are available in multiple languages. As an immigrant whose first language is not English, I feel so proud knowing LA for All will be accessible in over 12 languages and will reach our most vulnerable communities.”

“The LA for All Campaign is an affirmation of our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity and anti-racism. Launching the campaign during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is significant due to the rise in hate crimes and incidents. We must continue to uplift the contributions of the AAPI community and our commitment to stand against hate,” said Angelica Solis-Montero, President of the city’s Human Relations Commission.

“As the Linda Lindas wisely proclaimed, ‘You have racist sexist joys / We rebuild what you destroy’. Today is about rebuilding,” said Araceli Campos, President of the city’s Commission on Civil Rights. “The Commission on Civil Rights was established recently to defend Angelenos against private discrimination. We will do all we can to ensure that Los Angeles stands against hate and builds a stronger foundation for inclusion, belonging, and Angeleno love.”

“The Commission on the Status of Women stands with our AAPI sisters who have disproportionately experienced increased acts of hate in our city and across our nation. The LA for All Campaign is critical because it brings much needed attention to the alarming rise in hate crimes against members of the AAPI community, while celebrating the extraordinary creative talents of the AAPI community,” said Jackie Filla, President of the city’s Commission on the Status of Women.

source: Mark Pampanin – mark.pampanin@lacity.org