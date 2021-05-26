Vivica A. Fox Admits She Divorced First Husband When She Became Sole Provider in Marriage [VIDEO]

*Vivica A. Fox chopped it up with VladTV this week and opened up about why her marriage to Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest ended in 2002.

The veteran actress said she curbed Harvest after his music career took a deep dive and she became the sole financial provider in the household.

“Everyone was having their Cinderella day and I just wanted one too to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn’t last a long time is ’cause I didn’t take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure.”

Vivica and Harvest dated when he was a member of an R&B group.

“At the time, [Christopher Harvest] was a singer. And his group that he was in [was] supposed to have been signed with Death Row Records… When Tupac got killed and everything kind of fell apart with Death Row Records, he didn’t go out and try to pursue things with the same drive that I had for my career,” she explained.

“You know, a woman doesn’t like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor,” Fox continued.

Vivica would go on to date rapper 50 Cent and Atlanta club promoter Omar “Slim” White.

Hear more from Vivica about her failed marriage in the video below.