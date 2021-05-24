BLIND ITEM: This Royal Pain Loves to Play Victim

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The A list celebrity you either love or hate, and really you should hate, is doing her best to get a photo op of a double date with the alliterate one. The whole plan is to have the double date and then have a cry fest in Kneepads (PEOPLE magazine) because the alliterate one is pregnant and having a baby and the firebrand celebrity lost her baby, so then we will feel sorry for her and she can go back to playing the victim.

Can you guess who the A-list celebrity and the woman expecting a baby? Sound off in the comments.