Prince Harry Admits He Turned to Drugs, Alcohol to Cope with Mother’s Passing / WATCH

*Prince Harry is getting real about what he experienced in the days after his mother, Princess Diana’s tragic passing.

He opened up about it with Oprah Winfrey during their wide-ranging interview for their Apple TV+ docuseries, “The Me You Can’t See,” which aims to remove stereotypes about mental health.

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when his mother passed in 1997. She and her boyfriend were attempting to escape paparazzi when they got into a fatal car accident. He recalled being “so angry with what happened to her.” He added that in his adult years, he suffered panic attacks and severe anxiety, revealing, “28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life.”

Prince Harry continued, “I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something. I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

Check out this clip of Prince Harry and Oprah: