BET to Air 3-Part Special for Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

*BET will honor the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death with a three-night event of news specials that will highlight the impact his case had on American society.

The 3-part series will kick off Tuesday, May 25, with the “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” event featuring Jon Batiste, Nas, former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young, singer and Anthony Hamilton, Civil Rights leader and Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, actor Michael K. Williams, rapper Bun B, rapper/activist Trae tha Truth and others, per TheWrap.

Here’s more from the outlet:

That event will be followed by two nights of news programming hosted by Soledad O’Brien. “Justice Now: Race & Reckoning” will air on Wednesday, May 26, followed by “Justice Now: The Way Forward” on Thursday, May 27. Guests across the two nights include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd; director and recent Oscar winner Travon Free; and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah Jones.

We reported earlier, the police killing of Floyd last May launched ongoing protests and a racial reckoning across the United States and around the world. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in April on all charges in the death of Floyd.

“A man died in a way that he shouldn’t have, and that verdict isn’t going to bring him back,” said former @BET executive Debra Lee about the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd. She spoke with @dleonard about Black equity and #RepairingAmerica ▶️ https://t.co/gmuXp4m9VK pic.twitter.com/48c32zIcD6 — GBH Forum Network (@GBHForumNetwork) May 16, 2021

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25 death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. The ex-cop was also charged with 3rd-degree murder after being captured on video pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd for almost 10 minutes before he died.

A Hennepin County district judge delayed until March 2022 the trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers who were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter when they helped Chauvin restrain Floyd.

The three men involved include Thomas Lane, who held down Floyd’s legs, J. Alexander Kueng, who knelt on Floyd’s back, and Tou Thao, who kept onlookers at bay.

“In the year since we’ve lost George Floyd, we’ve all been tasked with examining difficult truths, while the Floyds and many other Black families have buried their loved ones. These tough times push our collective consciousness to challenge societal inequities and strive for safer futures,” BET President Scott Mills said in a statement. “A year later at BET, it is critical that we continuously join the effort honoring George Floyd’s life and building the world he deserved. Creating Content for Change is part of our contribution to the cooperative effort we all must make in the fight for accountability, justice and equity.”

“As our community demands accountability in the wake of the tragedies that occur entirely too often, BET will continue our frontline coverage that shines a light on those in positions to affect change. We will continue to use our platform in a way that makes it clear: that even as time passes, we will not be moved or discouraged. We will continue our charge forward in the fight for social justice,” Jeanine Liburd, BET’s chief social impact and communications officer, said.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.