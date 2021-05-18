Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The 5th ‘Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest’ Entries from Around the World

By Eunice Moseley
ILICFF_anthony_parkwaytheatre
Anthony Michael Hobbs founder of the “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival.’

*The 5th annual “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival” (ILICFF) to be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1-3pm EST where accepted short film entries will be screened and compete to be one of four award winners – “Best Films Made BY Kids,” “Best Film Made FOR Kids,” “Film Festival Choice,” and the “Most Uplifting Film.”

The “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest,” an Imagination Lunchbox, LLC community event, is presented by the Eubie Blake Center and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc. It will be held via Zoom video conferencing.

Entries came from around the world including Australia, India, Argentina, Iran, Canada, Germany, Russia Federation, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Korea and the United States.

Radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM & Praise 106.1FM) and ILICFF founder SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs will host the free event. Due to the pandemic the 2020 “ILIC Film Festival” was forced online via Zoom. This allowed ILICFF to be a worldwide event, attracting attendees from as far as Spain and Japan.

ILICFF_2019_Anthony

The “Most Uplifting Film” Award is sponsored by the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference. Another community service event held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles that is in its 22nd year of service. The ILICFF will allow the attendees to select the “Best Film by Kids” and “Best Film for Kids” Awards, with the founder Hobbs selecting the “Film Festival Choice” and the “Most Uplifting Film” Awards.

The 2021 “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” Saturday August 7, 2021 at the Eubie Blake Center via Zoom from 1-3pmET is an Imagination Lunchbox, LLC community event. The Zoom link to ILICFF will be posted at www.ImaginationLunchbox.com closer to the date.

# # #

Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

- Advertisement -

