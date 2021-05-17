Why ‘Living Single’ Creator’s New Show ‘Run the World’ is A Must See! (Watch)

*Yvette Lee Bowser the producer and showrunner who brought us shows like “Living Single,” “Half & Half,” and recently “Dear White People” is back with another show for the culture! She’s the executive producer of Starz’s new drama series “Run the World.”

The show follows four women in their 30s living in Harlem, NY trying to navigate work, love, and just life period.

Bowser is best known for creating “Living Single,” which aired in 1993. At that time Bowser said she wanted to create a show that showed Black characters on TV in a positive light.

She paved the way for that positive representation of Black women on TV and she’s still making that impact today.

EUR correspondent L.Marie spoke with Bowser about her role and influence of “Run the World.”

“It’s incredibly humbling to have the career I’ve had. To shepherd my own shows on the air and now the last few years helping other people get their vision on the screen has been a tremendous joy and privilege,” said Bowser. She was able to help the show’s creator Leigh Davenport bring her vision to our TV screens.

“Run the World” feels like a mix between “Living Single” and “Sex In The City.” We not only experience these women’s home lives but we see them conquering the city as well, with club nights, industry events, and a little karaoke. Life isn’t all work and no play, so it’s good to see these characters let their hair down.

With the ending of “Insecure,” this show will certainly fill the void of watching relatable women in their 20s and 30s conquering life. “It’s essential to show these successful, diverse, intelligent yet real depictions of us,” said Bowser.

“Run The World” airs Sundays on Starz, but of course it can be streamed at any time, as well.