BLM Co-founder Says Black Homeownership Helps Disrupt ‘White Supremacy’

*A month after Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors caught major heat for dropping $3 million on several posh homes in the U.S., she’s speaking out about racism in the housing market — saying black homeowners help “disrupt white supremacy.”

On Saturday, Khan-Cullors shared to her Instagram page an NPR story addressing the “racist architecture of homeownership” writing: “Thank you @npr for highlighting the history of racism inside of the housing market and why Black homeownership has always been a way to disrupt white supremacy.”

Last month, the New York Post reported that Khan-Cullors “went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2million in the US alone, according to property records.”

READ MORE: BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Catches Heat for Buying $1.4M Home in White Neighborhood (UPDATE)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrisse Cullors-Brignac (@osopepatrisse)

Here’s more from the New York Post:

The self-described Marxist last month purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu in Los Angeles. The 2,370-square-foot property features “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows” with canyon views. The Topanga Canyon homestead, which includes two houses on a quarter-acre, is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.

Last year, Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan ventured to Georgia to acquire a fourth home — a “custom ranch” on 3.2 rural acres in Conyers featuring a private airplane hangar with a studio apartment above it, and the use of a 2,500-foot “paved/grass” community runway that can accommodate small airplanes.

The NPR article she shared noted that good ol’ fashioned American racism is keeping black families from owning their own home.

“Over the last 15 years, Black homeownership has declined more dramatically than for any other racial or ethnic group in the United States,” the NPR article said.

“In 2019, the Black homeownership rate was about as low as in the 1960s, when private race-based discrimination was legal,” the report said.