Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News
News

BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Catches Heat for Buying $1.4M Home in White Neighborhood

By Ny MaGee
0

*Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, is catching heat for dropping $3 million on several posh homes in the U.S.

Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter chapter in New York City, is calling for an “independent” financial investigation in Cullors to determine how/if she is paid by the organization and how much she contributes to charity.

Newsome told the New York Post: “If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes.

“It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

The activist added, “we need black firms and black accountants to go in there and find out where the money is going.”

READ MORE: Oops. Police Say Daunte Wright Shooting was an Accident – Officer Mean to Use Taser / WATCH

black lives matter DC
Protesters in Washington, DC head to the White House in one of the many demonstrations that broke out across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd. (Scott Olson, Getty Images)

According to the Post, while BLM protests broke out across the nation over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, Cullors, who calls herself a “freedom fighter,” “went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2million in the US alone, according to property records.”

Here’s more from the New York Post:

The self-described Marxist last month purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu in Los Angeles. The 2,370-square-foot property features “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows” with canyon views. The Topanga Canyon homestead, which includes two houses on a quarter-acre, is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.

Last year, Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan ventured to Georgia to acquire a fourth home — a “custom ranch” on 3.2 rural acres in Conyers featuring a private airplane hangar with a studio apartment above it, and the use of a 2,500-foot “paved/grass” community runway that can accommodate small airplanes.

Peter Flaherty, Chairman of the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) said: “This voice of the underprivileged seems to be doing pretty well.

“Whenever a figure in the nonprofit sector acquires significant assets in a short period of time, scrutiny is inevitable.

“Black Lives Matter has raised tens of millions from individual citizens and corporate America.

“Donors to nonprofits deserve to know that the money is being properly spent.”

According to the Associated Press, BLM took in $90m donations in 2020.

Previous articleOops. Police Say Daunte Wright Shooting was an Accident – Officer Mean to Use Taser / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Protests Over Police Killing of Daunte Wright Prompts Deployment of National Guard / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Into the early hours of Monday, the National Guard was deployed in Minneapolis as hundreds of people looted and rioted following protests over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO