BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Catches Heat for Buying $1.4M Home in White Neighborhood

*Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, is catching heat for dropping $3 million on several posh homes in the U.S.

Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter chapter in New York City, is calling for an “independent” financial investigation in Cullors to determine how/if she is paid by the organization and how much she contributes to charity.

Newsome told the New York Post: “If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes.

“It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

The activist added, “we need black firms and black accountants to go in there and find out where the money is going.”

READ MORE: Oops. Police Say Daunte Wright Shooting was an Accident – Officer Mean to Use Taser / WATCH

According to the Post, while BLM protests broke out across the nation over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, Cullors, who calls herself a “freedom fighter,” “went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2million in the US alone, according to property records.”

Here’s more from the New York Post:

The self-described Marxist last month purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu in Los Angeles. The 2,370-square-foot property features “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows” with canyon views. The Topanga Canyon homestead, which includes two houses on a quarter-acre, is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.

Last year, Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan ventured to Georgia to acquire a fourth home — a “custom ranch” on 3.2 rural acres in Conyers featuring a private airplane hangar with a studio apartment above it, and the use of a 2,500-foot “paved/grass” community runway that can accommodate small airplanes.

Peter Flaherty, Chairman of the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) said: “This voice of the underprivileged seems to be doing pretty well.

“Whenever a figure in the nonprofit sector acquires significant assets in a short period of time, scrutiny is inevitable.

“Black Lives Matter has raised tens of millions from individual citizens and corporate America.

“Donors to nonprofits deserve to know that the money is being properly spent.”

According to the Associated Press, BLM took in $90m donations in 2020.