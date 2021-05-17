‘Praying For Our Souls While They’re Preying On Our Homes’: Palestinian Boy Spits Bars Amid Neighborhood Ruins (Watch)

*Video of a young Palestinian teen rapping original bars over Eminem’s “Cleaning Out My Closet” while walking through the ruins of his neighborhood has gone viral.

The song, “Palestine,” is from a Gaza resident who goes by MC Abdul. It’s not certain when the video was filmed, but fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas has began after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in occupied East Jerusalem that culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. Israeli warplanes dropped a new series of heavy airstrikes at several locations in Gaza City early Monday (May 17), hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that this current fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would not let up.

Hamas also pressed on, launching rockets from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel. One slammed into a synagogue in the southern city of Ashkelon hours before evening services for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, Israeli emergency services said. No injuries were reported.

In the Israeli air assault early Sunday, families were buried under piles of cement rubble and twisted rebar. Shards of glass and debris covered streets blocks away from the major downtown thoroughfare where the three buildings were hit over the course of five minutes around 1 a.m.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 16 women and 10 children were among those killed, with more than 50 people wounded.

Amid this devastation, literally and figuratively, MC Abdul decided to paint the picture of the war’s heavy toll.

“This past week has been very tough for my home, #Gaza City. I just want the world to know about the situation in #Palestine,” he wrote in the caption of the below video, shared on his Instagram. “Music is what keeps me going.”

Watch below: