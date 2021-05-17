Monday, May 17, 2021
Daughter of Snoop Doog Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Suicidal Thoughts

By Ny MaGee
eurweb.com

*Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, took to Instagram over the weekend to speak out about her mental health struggles. She even admitted to once trying to take her own life. 

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit,” she wrote. 

As reported by Complex, the “you” she is referring to is boyfriend, Wayne Deuce, who is seen in several pictures she posted on social media. Wayne also shared the same photos in his own post on Instagram, along with the message “I love you Princess. This time is about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding til the end.” 

Check out Cori’s IG post below.

READ MORE: Madonna Lights Up in Snoop Dogg’s New Video for ‘Gang Signs’ (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHOC🍫 (@princessbroadus)

Cori’s message comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, and the theme this year is “You Are Not Alone.” The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) writes that the:

“You are Not Alone” campaign features the lived experience of people affected by mental illness to fight stigma, inspire others and educate the broader public. Now more than ever before, it is important for the mental health community to come together and show the world that no one should ever feel alone. The campaign builds connection and increases awareness with the digital tools that make connection possible during a climate of physical distancing. Even in times of uncertainty, the NAMI community is always here, reminding everyone that you are not alone.

Per Northstar Transitions, “One in five or nearly 50 million adults in the United States experience a mental health disorder in a given year. One in 25 adults faces a severe mental illness each year.Of the 47.6 million adults living with mental illness, a significant portion also has an alcohol or substance use disorder. Conversely, more than half of people living addiction have a co-occurring mental illness.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

