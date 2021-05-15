Shocker! Don Lemon is Leaving ‘CNN Tonight’ A Show He’s Hosted Since 2014 / VIDEO

*Dang. Talk about freaking people out (and making some his haters very happy). We’re referring to the reaction to Don Lemon‘s announcement that Friday night was the “last night” of him hosting “CNN Tonight,” the show he’s helmed since 2014. However, in a later Twitter video, he clarified that he was not leaving the network.

Yep, Lemon shownuff shocked folks by ending his news show Friday with a closing on-air segment in which he suddenly revealed the end of his program on the network.

“It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.’” the 55-year-old newscaster said. “So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,’ but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”

Lemon then segued into a promo for a CNN documentary about Marvin Gaye’s 1971 album, “What’s Going On.”

But then, less than 15 minutes after the show went off the air, however, Lemon posted a 24-second video on Twitter clarifying his announcement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About Her Father’s Death: ‘Most Devastating Loss of My Life’

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

“So I got back down to my office after the show — everybody calm down,” he said. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’.

“I am not leaving CNN,” Lemon added, “so you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o’clock to see. That’s it. So relax, I’m not leaving.” After breaking out in laughter, Lemon repeated, “I’m not leaving.”

OK, you and probably everybody else is wondering “what’s going on,” to quote Marvin Gaye. Unfortunately, we still don’t know ’cause as of this posting, CNN reps had not returned requests for comment.