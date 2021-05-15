Saturday, May 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Shocker! Don Lemon is Leaving ‘CNN Tonight’ A Show He’s Hosted Since 2014 / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Ellie Awards 2018
Don Lemon – Getty

*Dang. Talk about freaking people out (and making some his haters very happy). We’re referring to the reaction to Don Lemon‘s announcement that Friday night was the “last night” of him hosting “CNN Tonight,” the show he’s helmed since 2014. However, in a later Twitter video, he clarified that he was not leaving the network.

Yep, Lemon shownuff shocked folks by ending his news show Friday with a closing on-air segment in which he suddenly revealed the end of his program on the network.

“It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.’” the 55-year-old newscaster said. “So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,’ but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”

Lemon then segued into a promo for a CNN documentary about Marvin Gaye’s 1971 album, “What’s Going On.”

But then, less than 15 minutes after the show went off the air, however, Lemon posted a 24-second video on Twitter clarifying his announcement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About Her Father’s Death: ‘Most Devastating Loss of My Life’

“So I got back down to my office after the show — everybody calm down,” he said. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’.

“I am not leaving CNN,” Lemon added, “so you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o’clock to see. That’s it. So relax, I’m not leaving.” After breaking out in laughter, Lemon repeated, “I’m not leaving.”

OK, you and probably everybody else is wondering “what’s going on,” to quote Marvin Gaye. Unfortunately, we still don’t know ’cause as of this posting, CNN reps had not returned requests for comment.

Previous articleThey Joined Black Lives Matter protests in Des Moines, Iowa. It Changed Their Lives.
Next articleP.D. Blackmon’s ‘ZeaZoo & the Land of Boo’ Generates More Urban Fairy-tales for Young Readers This Summer
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO