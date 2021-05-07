Friday, May 7, 2021
Three of Stacey Abrams’ Romance Novels Set to be Reissued

By Ny MaGee
Stacey Abrams

*Activist and former Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is set to re-release the first three romance novels she penned under an assumed name. 

Before she ran for governor of Georgia and became a voting rights activist, Abrams wrote romance novels.

Abrams, who was the first Black female major-party gubernatorial nominee in the history of the United States, previously explained that she wrote romance novels —several of which can still be purchased on Amazon—under a pseudonym because she thought her own name was “boring” and didn’t want it associated with fictitious sexually malnourished housewives when folks googled her, per The Daily Beast.

READ MORE: Republican Burgess Owens Rips Stacey Abrams: Insulting to Say Black People Cannot Get ID

Now, her first three romantic suspense novels — Rules of Engagement, The Art of Desire and Power of Persuasion, a trilogy — originally printed about 20 years ago under the name Selena Montgomery, will be reissued in 2022 by the publisher Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, per LA Focus News

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” said Abrams in a statement. “The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting.”

The novels all feature Black lead characters and the espionage storyline connects all three books.

“As Selena and as Stacey, I am proud to be a part of the romance writing community and excited that Berkley is reintroducing these stories for new readers and faithful fans,” Abrams said in the release.

“You can definitely see Stacey Abrams, the political leader, in these books, in terms of how everyone is very eager and willing to serve their country in whatever capacity they can, but not without personal sacrifice,” said Cindy Hwang, Abrams’ editor at Berkley and the imprint’s editorial director.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

