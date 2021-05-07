R&B Legend Lloyd Price (‘Stagger Lee,’ ‘Personality’) Passes At 88

*Regrettably, we must report that a singer who made his mark in the late 50s-early 60s, Lloyd Price, has passed. Lloyd, the man behind such classic and monster hits as “Stagger Lee” and “Personality” died at the age of 88. The news was conveyed to the world on Friday (05-07-21) via Facebook by Maxwell Entertainment owner Rickey Poppell. See his message below.

“More sad news, my friend and Lloyd Prices’ manager, Tom Trapani, just called to let me know that our friend, Lloyd, passed away last night. Those of us close to Lloyd have been keeping his declining health issues to our selves for the past five years, while Tom kept me up to date along the way. Lloyd was one of the sweetest, caring and kindest man I’ve ever known, I’ll miss him. My prayers go out to his lovely wife, Jackie.

“After I called to let G.C. Cameron know of our loss, he shared something I never knew, G.C.’s brother David Cameron, served in the Army with Lloyd. Here’s some Wikipedia info about Lloyd….Lloyd Price (born March 9, 1933) is an American R&B vocalist, [1] known as “Mr. Personality”, [2] after his 1959 million-selling hit, “Personality”. His first recording, “Lawdy Miss Clawdy”, was a hit for Specialty Records in 1952. He continued to release records, while refining the New Orleans beat and achieved a series of national hits. [3] He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. I’ve been so blessed to personally know and work with artists like Lloyd Price. I thank God for that everyday. Rest In Peace my friend.”

The NOLA-born Price began performing at a young age, and was discovered as a teenager when he performed his song “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” around town. He was signed to Specialty Records and the song became a smash in 1953. After a stint in the Army, Price returned to performing and moved to the ABC label.

From there, the hits started flowing. “Stagger Lee,” “Personality” and I’m Gonna Get Married” all scaled the top 5, and Price developed a reputation for his ability to merge blues and the emerging rock sound into something special. Overall, he had 15 top 10 R&B hits.

Learn MORE about the legendary Lloyd Price at his Wikipedia page.

This story was first reported bySoul Tracks.