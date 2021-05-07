Friday, May 7, 2021
HomeNews
News

R&B Legend Lloyd Price (‘Stagger Lee,’ ‘Personality’) Passes At 88

By Fisher Jack
0

Lloyd Price (B&W) - Getty
Lloyd Price – Getty

*Regrettably, we must report that a singer who made his mark in the late 50s-early 60s, Lloyd Price, has passed. Lloyd, the man behind such classic and monster hits as “Stagger Lee” and “Personality” died at the age of 88. The news was conveyed to the world on Friday (05-07-21) via Facebook by Maxwell Entertainment owner Rickey Poppell. See his message below.

“More sad news, my friend and Lloyd Prices’ manager, Tom Trapani, just called to let me know that our friend, Lloyd, passed away last night. Those of us close to Lloyd have been keeping his declining health issues to our selves for the past five years, while Tom kept me up to date along the way. Lloyd was one of the sweetest, caring and kindest man I’ve ever known, I’ll miss him. My prayers go out to his lovely wife, Jackie.

“After I called to let G.C. Cameron know of our loss, he shared something I never knew, G.C.’s brother David Cameron, served in the Army with Lloyd. Here’s some Wikipedia info about Lloyd….Lloyd Price (born March 9, 1933) is an American R&B vocalist, [1] known as “Mr. Personality”, [2] after his 1959 million-selling hit, “Personality”. His first recording, “Lawdy Miss Clawdy”, was a hit for Specialty Records in 1952. He continued to release records, while refining the New Orleans beat and achieved a series of national hits. [3] He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. I’ve been so blessed to personally know and work with artists like Lloyd Price. I thank God for that everyday. Rest In Peace my friend.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Michelle Obama Admits Racism Keeps Her Worried About Safety of Daughters Sasha and Malia

The NOLA-born Price began performing at a young age, and was discovered as a teenager when he performed his song “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” around town. He was signed to Specialty Records and the song became a smash in 1953. After a stint in the Army, Price returned to performing and moved to the ABC label.

From there, the hits started flowing. “Stagger Lee,” “Personality” and I’m Gonna Get Married” all scaled the top 5, and Price developed a reputation for his ability to merge blues and the emerging rock sound into something special. Overall, he had 15 top 10 R&B hits.

26th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: Musician Lloyd Price poses in the press room at the 26th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Waldorf=Astoria on March 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Learn MORE about the legendary Lloyd Price at his Wikipedia page.

This story was first reported bySoul Tracks.

Previous articleMichelle Obama Admits Racism Keeps Her Worried About Safety of Daughters Sasha and Malia
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO