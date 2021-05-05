Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Kandi Burruss Gets Candid About Sexual Pleasure, Talks Threesomes with Husband Todd [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker / Getty

*Kandi Burruss loves to overshare details about her sex life with her husband Todd Tucker, and she didn’t hold back recently while discussing sexual pleasure with Tami Roman on her show “Get Into It”.

Per The YBF, Roman asked Kandi about her and Todd’s bedroom antics, specifically if Todd ever asks her to do “unrealistic” things in the bedroom. 

”No. He’s never asked me to do anything that was unrealistic,” the XSCAPE singer said. “But for me, I’m open to pretty much try anything in the bedroom that’s…legal! [laughs] As long as I’m not hurting anybody, I’m down with it,” she added.

Kandi also explained that she has no issue with inviting other women to join in on her and Todd’s bedroom antics. 

READ MORE: Kandi Burruss Reluctantly Addresses Tiny and T.I.’s Sexual Abuse Scandal / WATCH

”Some women are very weird about bringing other people in the bedroom and stuff like that…,” said Kandi. 

”You’re OK with that?” asked Tami.

”Well, yeah. I am,” said Kandi. “I have no interest in having two men at the same time. That just sounds like a whole bunch of work to me,” she explained.

”That’s a gang bang, isn’t it?” Tami asked.

”To me it is,” Kandi responded. “No thank you.”

Tami then asked Kandi if she ever put on a strap to use on other women. Find out what she said in the clip below:

 

Previous articleWATCH: Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut Dish About Her ‘Mysterious’ Character in Thriller Series ‘Cruel Summer’ [EUR Exclusive]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

