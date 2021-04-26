Monday, April 26, 2021
Body-Cam Footage Shows North Carolina Deputies ‘Execute’ Andrew Brown Jr.

By Ny MaGee
*The family of Andrew Brown Jr. and their lawyers were finally able to view the body cam video of his fatal shooting at the hands of law enforcement in North Carolina. Even though they were only shown 20 seconds of one deputy’s body cam, the family describe it as an “execution.”

Brown Jr. was killed Wednesday while deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. According to reports, Brown was backing his vehicle out of his driveway when he was shot in the back of the head. He had his hands on his car steering wheel when the cops opened fire. 

“My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” Khalil Brown said during the press conference. “My dad got executed. It ain’t right. It’s like we against all dogs in this world.”

Here’s more from TMZ:

For instance, one family attorney says the clip begins with Andrew Brown sitting in his car in his driveway — blocked in by cops — with his hands on his steering wheel as several different deputies demand to see his hands.

The family says Andrew was getting shot at by multiple cops — and they couldn’t keep track of how many shots rang out. They say Andrew tried backing out of the driveway to escape the gunfire, but slammed into a tree. The Browns describe seeing Glocks and assault rifles on the scene … and even some evidence shots were fired before the video started. They say they weren’t shown anything that led up to the chaos.

The lawyers and the family believe the County is trying to hide something, and that the officers involved need to be arrested immediately.

Per press release, nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, and Harry Daniels will address the media on Tuesday, April 27 to reveal the results of an independent autopsy in the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr. Few details about the shooting have been released by police. Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies have been put on leave following Brown’s death, two have resigned and one has retired.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

