Kandi Burruss Admits She is ‘Always Contemplating’ Departure from ‘RHOA’ / WATCH

*Is Kandi Burruss ready to give up her peach? On this week’s episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Kandi teases all the drama that will be going down on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion.

“I don’t know, honestly. It’s a constant change of cast. It’s a constant change of where people are in their lives. I don’t know is really my answer. I’m always contemplating when is my time to make a move. It’s mutual choice. It’s the choice of the person if you want to stay but also it’s the choice of the network if they want you to stay.”

She refused to speak on Nene Leakes’ departure from the show (which included her calling Bravo exec Andy Cohen a racist and accusing the network of discrimination). She said:

“I’m not going to speak on that. But for me, I’ve had a great relationship with the network. I don’t think it would ever be a situation where it would be a bad thing. At least, I hope it wouldn’t be. It may be my time to say goodbye and it may be my time to say ‘Ehh I’ll stay a while longer.’ I’m still figuring things out.”

Also, Kandi reveals if Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali get over their issues with one another and admits that she still gets “triggered” by her past drama with Porsha.

