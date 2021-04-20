CNN Correspondent Rene Marsh Reveals Her Son, 2, Has Died of Brain Cancer

*CNN correspondent Rene Marsh revealed the sad news on social media that she and husband Kedric Payne’s 2-year-old son, Blake, died on April 14 after a battle with brain cancer.

Marsh shared in an Instagram post in February that doctors found a “ fast growing tumor” in the center of Blake’s brain in December 2019. Per MSN, her underwent brain surgery and chemotherapy before he was one years old.

“In your 25 months on earth you taught me how much strength I had stored up in reserve that I didn’t know I had,” she wrote in a tribute to Blake. “You taught me endurance. You taught me a depth of love I have never experienced. You inspired me to keep going when I wanted to give up. You helped me prioritize what is truly important in this life.”

She added, “I feel blessed and honored to have been your mom,” Marsh wrote. “I wish we had more time together but I’m grateful for the time we had.”

Marsh then shared some fond memories of her baby boy.

“Your party tricks included telling me ‘no,’ no matter what question I asked, hugging and kissing on demand and your dance moves were top notch,” she wrote. “The good times we shared are forever in my heart. You loved being outside. You loved cruising the neighborhood in your drop top electric car, with the music on as you tried so hard to snap your fingers. You loved humming classical music. Your favorite was Mozart’s Serenade no. 13.”

Marsh noted that she didn’t “just lose you Blakey, I lost all the dreams and hopes that a mom has for a son.”

“I lost my motherhood and I’m mourning it all,” she wrote. Marsh’s new mission is to fight “pediatric cancer for the rest of my life.”

“I will do it not just to spare other parents from this unbearable pain but I will do it to forever honor you, Blake,” she wrote. “Your life was not in vain my sweet angel. Mommy loves you and I look forward to holding and kissing you when we meet again. 3/14/19 – 4/14/21”.