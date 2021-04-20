Tuesday, April 20, 2021
BLM Global Network Foundation Statement on Chauvin Verdict

Derek Chauvin found guilty handcuffed - screenshot*Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), released the following statement in reaction to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin Trial:

“In these types of trials, the criminal justice system has historically failed Black families, further permeating and validating white supremacy within institutions. Today, however, there is a small incremental step toward accountability. 

We hope this guilty verdict begins to show that white supremacy will not win. White supremacy has no place in democracy, especially one that is supposed to guarantee us our freedom to live. 

But let us also be clear that this still does not bring our loved ones back. We do not get George Floyd back. His daughter and family have to grow up without him. His family continues his legacy through the George Floyd Memorial  Foundation.

And Black Lives Matter will continue to call for abolition because we ultimately believe abolition will ensure the freedom of Black people. 

BLMGNF will continue to work toward abolition and Black liberation– one where Black people across the diaspora thrive, experience joy, and are no longer defined by their struggles. We will continue to heal the past, re-imagine the present, and invest in the future of Black lives.

About BLM Global Network Foundation:
#BlacklivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murder. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is a global foundation supporting Black led movements in the U.S., UK and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. By combatting and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives.

For press inquiries, contact: press@blacklivesmatter.com

