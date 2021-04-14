Meet the Black Women Behind Hallmark’s New 11-Card ‘Uplifted and Empowered’ Collection (Video)

*Hallmark’s Mahogany brand has launched an 11-card collection created by African American women writers addressing racial resilience and Black pride, marking the first time the company has offered cards that specifically address race relations as it relates to the Black community.

Among the titles from Hallmark’s Mahogany Uplifted and Empowered Collection: “It’s OK to say ‘We are not OK,’” “Black, Strong, Proud, Loud” and “Perseverance is in our DNA.”

The idea was sparked during the 2020 summer protests of the George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery killings, reports Washington DC’s WUSA-9. Hallmark creatives discussed assembling messages and perspectives that were relevant to the Black community to see right now.

“There are not many cards that address the difficulty of race, cards that speak directly to the truth of Black experiences,” said Courtney Taylor, who is a senior writer at Hallmark and also the writer of the It’s OK to say “We are not OK.” card.

“When do we give ourselves the space to scream, to cry, to feel the hurt, to step back and reflect? … I hope this card reaches people who need to lean into their feelings,” added Taylor.

Hallmark even offered tips on when to send someone a card from the Uplifted and Empowered Collection, including:

To inspire a loved one to embrace their Black power

To encourage self-love and rest during a difficult time

To show allyship

To let a Black child know how much they’re valued

Hear directly from the writers and artists of Uplifted & Empowered in this behind the scenes video.